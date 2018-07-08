TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

439 FPUS54 KAMA 081951

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

TXZ012-017-091345-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-091345-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ002-091345-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-091345-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-091345-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ008-091345-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ004-091345-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ009-091345-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ005-091345-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ010-091345-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-091345-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-091345-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ013-091345-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ018-091345-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ014-091345-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ019-091345-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ015-091345-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ020-091345-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

251 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

