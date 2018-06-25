TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:43 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
238 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
