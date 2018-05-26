TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 105.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 104.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
844 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 105.
