TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ002-300145-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ007-300145-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ003-300145-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ008-300145-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-300145-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-300145-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ005-300145-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ010-300145-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ011-300145-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ016-300145-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-300145-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ018-300145-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ014-300145-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ019-300145-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ015-300145-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ020-300145-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

317 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

