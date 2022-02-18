NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

738 FPUS51 KOKX 180845

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

NYZ072-182115-

New York (Manhattan)-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-182115-

Bronx-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-182115-

Northern Queens-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-182115-

Southern Queens-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-182115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-182115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-182115-

Northern Nassau-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-182115-

Southern Nassau-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-182115-

Northwest Suffolk-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-182115-

Southwest Suffolk-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-182115-

Northeast Suffolk-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-182115-

Southeast Suffolk-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-182115-

Southern Westchester-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-182115-

Northern Westchester-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Blustery, cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-182115-

Rockland-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Blustery, cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-182115-

Putnam-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery, cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-182115-

Orange-

345 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 12.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather