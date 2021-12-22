NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Bronx-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Queens-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Queens-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Nassau-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Nassau-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest Suffolk-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Windy with

highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast Suffolk-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Westchester-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Westchester-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Rockland-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Putnam-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orange-

316 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with freezing rain, sleet with possible

rain and snow likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow, freezing

rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

