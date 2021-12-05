NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

_____

565 FPUS51 KOKX 050837

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

NYZ072-052100-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-052100-

Bronx-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-052100-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-052100-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-052100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-052100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-052100-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-052100-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-052100-

Northwest Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-052100-

Southwest Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-052100-

Northeast Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-052100-

Southeast Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-052100-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-052100-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-052100-

Rockland-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-052100-

Putnam-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-052100-

Orange-

336 AM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather