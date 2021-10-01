NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

321 FPUS51 KOKX 010751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

NYZ072-012000-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ073-012000-

Bronx-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ176-012000-

Northern Queens-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ178-012000-

Southern Queens-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-012000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-012000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ177-012000-

Northern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-012000-

Southern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-012000-

Northwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-012000-

Southwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-012000-

Northeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ081-012000-

Southeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ071-012000-

Southern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-012000-

Northern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-012000-

Rockland-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-012000-

Putnam-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-012000-

Orange-

350 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

