NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

717 FPUS51 KOKX 180806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

NYZ072-182000-

New York (Manhattan)-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-182000-

Bronx-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-182000-

Northern Queens-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-182000-

Southern Queens-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-182000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-182000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-182000-

Northern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-182000-

Southern Nassau-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-182000-

Northwest Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-182000-

Southwest Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-182000-

Northeast Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-182000-

Southeast Suffolk-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ071-182000-

Southern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-182000-

Northern Westchester-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-182000-

Rockland-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-182000-

Putnam-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-182000-

Orange-

405 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

