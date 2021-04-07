NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

271 FPUS51 KOKX 070719

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

NYZ072-072015-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ073-072015-

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-072015-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-072015-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-072015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ074-072015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ177-072015-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ179-072015-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-072015-

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-072015-

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-072015-

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-072015-

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-072015-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-072015-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-072015-

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ068-072015-

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-072015-

Orange-

319 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

