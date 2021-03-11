NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Bronx-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Queens-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Queens-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Nassau-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Nassau-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest Suffolk-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest Suffolk-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast Suffolk-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast Suffolk-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Westchester-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Westchester-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Rockland-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Putnam-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Orange-

505 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

