NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

668 FPUS51 KOKX 240839

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

NYZ072-242115-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-242115-

Bronx-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-242115-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-242115-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow

likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-242115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow

likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-242115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow

likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-242115-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-242115-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow

likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-242115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-242115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow

likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-242115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-242115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-242115-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-242115-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-242115-

Rockland-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-242115-

Putnam-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-242115-

Orange-

339 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather