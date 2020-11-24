NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

032 FPUS51 KOKX 240910

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

NYZ072-242115-

New York (Manhattan)-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-242115-

Bronx-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-242115-

Northern Queens-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-242115-

Southern Queens-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-242115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-242115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-242115-

Northern Nassau-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-242115-

Southern Nassau-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-242115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-242115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-242115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-242115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-242115-

Southern Westchester-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-242115-

Northern Westchester-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-242115-

Rockland-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-242115-

Putnam-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-242115-

Orange-

410 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

