NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

NYZ072-022115-

New York (Manhattan)-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-022115-

Bronx-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ176-022115-

Northern Queens-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ178-022115-

Southern Queens-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-022115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-022115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ179-022115-

Southern Nassau-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-022115-

Northern Nassau-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-022115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-022115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ081-022115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-022115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-022115-

Southern Westchester-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ070-022115-

Northern Westchester-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ069-022115-

Rockland-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ068-022115-

Putnam-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ067-022115-

Orange-

312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

