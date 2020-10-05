NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

NYZ072-052100-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ073-052100-

Bronx-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ176-052100-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ178-052100-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-052100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-052100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-052100-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ177-052100-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-052100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ078-052100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-052100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-052100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ071-052100-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ070-052100-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ069-052100-

Rockland-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-052100-

Putnam-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-052100-

Orange-

326 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

