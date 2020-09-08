NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
481 FPUS51 KOKX 080744
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
NYZ072-082015-
New York (Manhattan)-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-082015-
Bronx-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-082015-
Northern Queens-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-082015-
Southern Queens-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-082015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-082015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-082015-
Southern Nassau-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-082015-
Northern Nassau-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-082015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-082015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-082015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-082015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-082015-
Southern Westchester-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-082015-
Northern Westchester-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-082015-
Rockland-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ068-082015-
Putnam-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ067-082015-
Orange-
344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather