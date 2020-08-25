NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-252015-

Bronx-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-252015-

Northern Queens-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-252015-

Southern Queens-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-252015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-252015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-252015-

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-252015-

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-252015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-252015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-252015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-252015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-252015-

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-252015-

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-252015-

Rockland-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-252015-

Putnam-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-252015-

Orange-

347 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

