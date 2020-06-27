NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
010 FPUS51 KOKX 270733
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
NYZ072-272030-
New York (Manhattan)-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ073-272030-
Bronx-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ176-272030-
Northern Queens-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ178-272030-
Southern Queens-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ075-272030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ074-272030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ179-272030-
Southern Nassau-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ177-272030-
Northern Nassau-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ080-272030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ078-272030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ081-272030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ079-272030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ071-272030-
Southern Westchester-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ070-272030-
Northern Westchester-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ069-272030-
Rockland-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ068-272030-
Putnam-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ067-272030-
Orange-
333 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
