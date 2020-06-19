NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bronx-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Queens-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Queens-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Nassau-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Nassau-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Westchester-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Westchester-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rockland-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Putnam-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

