NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

_____

584 FPUS51 KOKX 170732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

NYZ072-172100-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-172100-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-172100-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-172100-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-172100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-172100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-172100-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-172100-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-172100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-172100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-172100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-172100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-172100-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-172100-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-172100-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-172100-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-172100-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather