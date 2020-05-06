NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling
into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Bronx-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling
into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northern Queens-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling
into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southern Queens-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with light
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with light
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling
into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Rockland-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Putnam-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
339 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this
morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
