NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

943 FPUS51 KOKX 080732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

NYZ072-082015-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ073-082015-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ176-082015-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ178-082015-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ075-082015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ074-082015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ179-082015-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ177-082015-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ080-082015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ078-082015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ081-082015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ079-082015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-082015-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ070-082015-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ069-082015-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ068-082015-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ067-082015-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

