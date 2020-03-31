NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

799 FPUS51 KOKX 310732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

NYZ072-312015-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-312015-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-312015-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-312015-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ075-312015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-312015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-312015-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ179-312015-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ078-312015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-312015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-312015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-312015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-312015-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-312015-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-312015-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-312015-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-312015-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

