NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Bronx-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance

of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Queens-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance

of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Queens-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a

chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Nassau-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a

chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Nassau-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a

chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a

chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Westchester-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly

in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance

of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Westchester-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle,

mainly in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Rockland-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and very

light drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Putnam-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and very

light drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orange-

411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then

light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

