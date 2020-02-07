NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

420 FPUS51 KOKX 070829

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

NYZ072-072115-

New York (Manhattan)-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-072115-

Bronx-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-072115-

Northern Queens-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-072115-

Southern Queens-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-072115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-072115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ177-072115-

Northern Nassau-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-072115-

Southern Nassau-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-072115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-072115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-072115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-072115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-072115-

Southern Westchester-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-072115-

Northern Westchester-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly

this morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-072115-

Rockland-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-072115-

Putnam-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, breezy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-072115-

Orange-

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 18. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather