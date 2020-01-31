NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

_____

931 FPUS51 KOKX 310804

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

NYZ072-312300-

New York (Manhattan)-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-312300-

Bronx-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-312300-

Northern Queens-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-312300-

Southern Queens-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-312300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-312300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-312300-

Northern Nassau-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-312300-

Southern Nassau-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-312300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-312300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-312300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-312300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-312300-

Southern Westchester-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-312300-

Northern Westchester-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-312300-

Rockland-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around

30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-312300-

Putnam-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-312300-

Orange-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather