NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

545 FPUS51 KOKX 130828

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

NYZ072-132200-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-132200-

Bronx-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-132200-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-132200-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-132200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-132200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ177-132200-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-132200-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ078-132200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-132200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ079-132200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-132200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows around 50.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ071-132200-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 3 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain and sleet likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-132200-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Rain and freezing rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ069-132200-

Rockland-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Rain likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-132200-

Putnam-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ067-132200-

Orange-

328 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

