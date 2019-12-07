NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Bronx-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Queens-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Queens-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Nassau-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Nassau-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northwestern Suffolk-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into

the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Westchester-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Westchester-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Rockland-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Putnam-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Orange-

439 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cooler with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

