NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

NYZ072-292130-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-292130-

Bronx-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-292130-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-292130-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-292130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-292130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-292130-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-292130-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-292130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-292130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-292130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-292130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-292130-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and rain. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-292130-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow, sleet and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain, snow and

sleet. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-292130-

Rockland-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow, sleet and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain, sleet and freezing

rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-292130-

Putnam-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ067-292130-

Orange-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet. Additional light

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Snow. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

