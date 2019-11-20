NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
_____
716 FPUS51 KOKX 200834
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
NYZ072-202115-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ073-202115-
Bronx-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ176-202115-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ178-202115-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ075-202115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ074-202115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ177-202115-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ179-202115-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ078-202115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ080-202115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ079-202115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-202115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-202115-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ070-202115-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ069-202115-
Rockland-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ068-202115-
Putnam-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ067-202115-
Orange-
334 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather