NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
NYZ072-242015-
New York (Manhattan)-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ073-242015-
Bronx-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ176-242015-
Northern Queens-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ178-242015-
Southern Queens-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ075-242015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ074-242015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ177-242015-
Northern Nassau-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ179-242015-
Southern Nassau-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
NYZ078-242015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ080-242015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ079-242015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ081-242015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ071-242015-
Southern Westchester-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ070-242015-
Northern Westchester-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ069-242015-
Rockland-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ068-242015-
Putnam-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ067-242015-
Orange-
319 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
