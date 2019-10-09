NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

NYZ072-092015-

New York (Manhattan)-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-092015-

Bronx-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-092015-

Northern Queens-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ178-092015-

Southern Queens-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ075-092015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-092015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-092015-

Northern Nassau-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ179-092015-

Southern Nassau-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ078-092015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ080-092015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-092015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ081-092015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Very windy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-092015-

Southern Westchester-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ070-092015-

Northern Westchester-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ069-092015-

Rockland-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-092015-

Putnam-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ067-092015-

Orange-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

