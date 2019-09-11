NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
_____
756 FPUS51 KOKX 110741
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
NYZ072-112015-
New York (Manhattan)-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ073-112015-
Bronx-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ176-112015-
Northern Queens-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ178-112015-
Southern Queens-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-112015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-112015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-112015-
Northern Nassau-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-112015-
Southern Nassau-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-112015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-112015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-112015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ081-112015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-112015-
Southern Westchester-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-112015-
Northern Westchester-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-112015-
Rockland-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-112015-
Putnam-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-112015-
Orange-
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
