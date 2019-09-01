NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

_____

056 FPUS51 KOKX 010726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

NYZ072-012015-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-012015-

Bronx-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-012015-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-012015-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-012015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-012015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-012015-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-012015-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-012015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-012015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-012015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-012015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-012015-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-012015-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-012015-

Rockland-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-012015-

Putnam-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-012015-

Orange-

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather