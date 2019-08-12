NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ073-122015-

Bronx-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ176-122015-

Northern Queens-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ178-122015-

Southern Queens-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-122015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-122015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-122015-

Northern Nassau-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ179-122015-

Southern Nassau-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-122015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-122015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-122015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ081-122015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-122015-

Southern Westchester-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ070-122015-

Northern Westchester-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-122015-

Rockland-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ068-122015-

Putnam-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ067-122015-

Orange-

412 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

