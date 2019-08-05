NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
_____
569 FPUS51 KOKX 050608
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
NYZ072-050815-
New York (Manhattan)-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ073-050815-
Bronx-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ176-050815-
Northern Queens-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ178-050815-
Southern Queens-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-050815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-050815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-050815-
Northern Nassau-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-050815-
Southern Nassau-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-050815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-050815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ079-050815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ081-050815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-050815-
Southern Westchester-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-050815-
Northern Westchester-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-050815-
Rockland-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-050815-
Putnam-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ067-050815-
Orange-
208 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather