NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019
National Weather Service New York NY
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with
isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ073-032030-
Bronx-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated
showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ176-032030-
Northern Queens-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ178-032030-
Southern Queens-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ075-032030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ074-032030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ177-032030-
Northern Nassau-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ179-032030-
Southern Nassau-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ078-032030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ080-032030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ079-032030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ081-032030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ071-032030-
Southern Westchester-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ070-032030-
Northern Westchester-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ069-032030-
Rockland-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ068-032030-
Putnam-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ067-032030-
Orange-
446 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers
this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
