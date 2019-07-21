NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

288 FPUS51 KOKX 210846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

NYZ072-212015-

New York (Manhattan)-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-212015-

Bronx-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs

around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-212015-

Northern Queens-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-212015-

Southern Queens-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-212015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-212015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-212015-

Northern Nassau-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around

70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-212015-

Southern Nassau-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-212015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-212015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-212015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-212015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-212015-

Southern Westchester-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-212015-

Northern Westchester-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-212015-

Rockland-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-212015-

Putnam-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-212015-

Orange-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

