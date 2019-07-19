NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019
_____
469 FPUS51 KOKX 190705
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
NYZ072-192015-
New York (Manhattan)-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 115.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ073-192015-
Bronx-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 114 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs 96 to 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ176-192015-
Northern Queens-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values
up to 101 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values up to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ178-192015-
Southern Queens-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values up to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ075-192015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index values up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ074-192015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-192015-
Northern Nassau-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ179-192015-
Southern Nassau-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ078-192015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values up to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ080-192015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ079-192015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ081-192015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ071-192015-
Southern Westchester-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values
up to 101 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ070-192015-
Northern Westchester-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ069-192015-
Rockland-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ068-192015-
Putnam-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to
103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ067-192015-
Orange-
305 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values up to 104 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather