NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
NYZ072-202015-
New York (Manhattan)-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ073-202015-
Bronx-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ176-202015-
Northern Queens-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ178-202015-
Southern Queens-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ075-202015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ074-202015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ177-202015-
Northern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ179-202015-
Southern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ078-202015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ080-202015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ079-202015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ081-202015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ071-202015-
Southern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ070-202015-
Northern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ069-202015-
Rockland-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ068-202015-
Putnam-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ067-202015-
Orange-
343 AM EDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less
humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
