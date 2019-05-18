NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

418 FPUS51 KOKX 180835

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

NYZ072-182100-

New York (Manhattan)-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-182100-

Bronx-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-182100-

Northern Queens-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-182100-

Southern Queens-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ075-182100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-182100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-182100-

Northern Nassau-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-182100-

Southern Nassau-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-182100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-182100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-182100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-182100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-182100-

Southern Westchester-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-182100-

Northern Westchester-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-182100-

Rockland-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-182100-

Putnam-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-182100-

Orange-

435 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather