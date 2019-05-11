NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
_____
602 FPUS51 KOKX 110735
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
NYZ072-112030-
New York (Manhattan)-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-112030-
Bronx-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ176-112030-
Northern Queens-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ178-112030-
Southern Queens-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ075-112030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ074-112030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ177-112030-
Northern Nassau-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ179-112030-
Southern Nassau-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-112030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ080-112030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-112030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ081-112030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ071-112030-
Southern Westchester-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ070-112030-
Northern Westchester-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ069-112030-
Rockland-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-112030-
Putnam-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ067-112030-
Orange-
335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
