NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
809 FPUS51 KOKX 090722
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
NYZ072-092015-
New York (Manhattan)-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-092015-
Bronx-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ176-092015-
Northern Queens-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ178-092015-
Southern Queens-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ075-092015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ074-092015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ177-092015-
Northern Nassau-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ179-092015-
Southern Nassau-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-092015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ080-092015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ079-092015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ081-092015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ071-092015-
Southern Westchester-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ070-092015-
Northern Westchester-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ069-092015-
Rockland-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ068-092015-
Putnam-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ067-092015-
Orange-
322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather