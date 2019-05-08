NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
NYZ072-082200-
New York (Manhattan)-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ073-082200-
Bronx-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ176-082200-
Northern Queens-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ178-082200-
Southern Queens-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ075-082200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ074-082200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ177-082200-
Northern Nassau-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ179-082200-
Southern Nassau-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ078-082200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ080-082200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ079-082200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ081-082200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ071-082200-
Southern Westchester-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ070-082200-
Northern Westchester-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ069-082200-
Rockland-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ068-082200-
Putnam-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ067-082200-
Orange-
328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
