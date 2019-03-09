NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain with sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
Bronx-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain and sleet with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
Northern Queens-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Southern Queens-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
Northern Nassau-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Southern Nassau-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain, sleet with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy with
highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
Southeastern Suffolk-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Lows around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy with highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
Southern Westchester-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet, rain with snow and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Northern Westchester-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet and freezing rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Rockland-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet with snow likely, rain and freezing rain after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Putnam-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet and freezing rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Orange-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet and freezing rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet and freezing rain with rain likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Additional sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
