NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
NYZ072-021015-
New York (Manhattan)-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ073-021015-
Bronx-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of
4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ176-021015-
Northern Queens-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ178-021015-
Southern Queens-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening,
then rain, sleet and snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ074-021015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain with a chance of sleet in the evening,
then rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ075-021015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain
in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening,
then rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ067-021015-
Orange-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain
and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ068-021015-
Putnam-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light rain, light snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ069-021015-
Rockland-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain
and freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ070-021015-
Northern Westchester-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ071-021015-
Southern Westchester-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Heavy snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ177-021015-
Northern Nassau-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ179-021015-
Southern Nassau-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, snow and rain. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of sleet in the evening,
then rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ078-021015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, freezing rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. A chance of rain and sleet in the evening,
then rain and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ079-021015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and snow. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of
light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain
and freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of rain and sleet in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ080-021015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and snow. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain, freezing rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ081-021015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1218 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation around an
inch. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
