NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
151 FPUS51 KOKX 190255
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
NYZ072-190915-
New York (Manhattan)-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then
sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ073-190915-
Bronx-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain
and rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows
around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then
freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 12 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ176-190915-
Northern Queens-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 12 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ178-190915-
Southern Queens-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much
cooler with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-190915-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ074-190915-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a
chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ179-190915-
Southern Nassau-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much
cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ177-190915-
Northern Nassau-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much cooler
with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 13 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ080-190915-
Southwestern Suffolk-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing
rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature
rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ078-190915-
Northwestern Suffolk-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing
rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much
cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 12 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ081-190915-
Southeastern Suffolk-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after
midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain, rain
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler
with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ079-190915-
Northeastern Suffolk-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower
30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler
with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ071-190915-
Southern Westchester-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain,
rain and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then
snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
14 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ070-190915-
Northern Westchester-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in
the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
16 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ069-190915-
Rockland-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into
the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
17 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ068-190915-
Putnam-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
19 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ067-190915-
Orange-
955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to
10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet with snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to
around 19 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
18 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 20. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
freezing rain. A chance of light snow. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
