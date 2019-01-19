NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

151 FPUS51 KOKX 190255

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

NYZ072-190915-

New York (Manhattan)-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then

sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-190915-

Bronx-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain

and rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-190915-

Northern Queens-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-190915-

Southern Queens-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much

cooler with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-190915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-190915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-190915-

Southern Nassau-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much

cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ177-190915-

Northern Nassau-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk and much cooler

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 13 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-190915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ078-190915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery and much

cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much

colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-190915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain, rain

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ079-190915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ071-190915-

Southern Westchester-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain,

rain and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then

snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

14 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-190915-

Northern Westchester-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

16 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ069-190915-

Rockland-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

17 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-190915-

Putnam-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-190915-

Orange-

955 PM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet with snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 19 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. A chance of light snow. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

