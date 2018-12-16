NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
821 FPUS51 KOKX 161040
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
NYZ072-162300-
New York (Manhattan)-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and sleet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s.
$$
NYZ073-162300-
Bronx-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain likely, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ176-162300-
Northern Queens-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain likely, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ178-162300-
Southern Queens-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ075-162300-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ074-162300-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ177-162300-
Northern Nassau-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ179-162300-
Southern Nassau-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ078-162300-
Northwestern Suffolk-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and sleet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ080-162300-
Southwestern Suffolk-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain with a
slight chance of sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ079-162300-
Northeastern Suffolk-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
sleet after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ081-162300-
Southeastern Suffolk-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ071-162300-
Southern Westchester-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Rain likely, mainly in
the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ070-162300-
Northern Westchester-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance
of snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ069-162300-
Rockland-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Sleet this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Sleet, rain likely with a chance of snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow and sleet after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ068-162300-
Putnam-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Freezing rain and sleet this morning. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet and rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of
snow. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ067-162300-
Orange-
540 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Sleet and freezing rain. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather