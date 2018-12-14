NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

_____

393 FPUS51 KOKX 141045

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

NYZ072-142300-

New York (Manhattan)-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-142300-

Bronx-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-142300-

Northern Queens-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-142300-

Southern Queens-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-142300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-142300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-142300-

Northern Nassau-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-142300-

Southern Nassau-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-142300-

Northwestern Suffolk-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-142300-

Southwestern Suffolk-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-142300-

Northeastern Suffolk-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-142300-

Southeastern Suffolk-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-142300-

Southern Westchester-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-142300-

Northern Westchester-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-142300-

Rockland-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-142300-

Putnam-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-142300-

Orange-

545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle this

morning. Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather