NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

497 FPUS51 KOKX 110836

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

NYZ072-112130-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ073-112130-

Bronx-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ176-112130-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ178-112130-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ075-112130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ074-112130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ177-112130-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ179-112130-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ078-112130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ080-112130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-112130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ081-112130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ071-112130-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-112130-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-112130-

Rockland-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-112130-

Putnam-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-112130-

Orange-

336 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

